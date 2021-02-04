Gambia: GYP KM Chapter Elects New Parliamentarians

Global Youth Parliament Kanifing chapter recently elected new parliamentarians to steer and advance the affairs of youth in national development within the Kanifing Municipality.

Sainabou Jeng, regional coordinator of Global Youth Parliament (KMC) chapter said they inspire young people to be able to make them believe they can make it in Gambia in whatever they do.

She explained that GYP is all about bringing young people together to make a difference in their own constituency, and for them to contribute meaningfully in national development.

"With my chapter I want to make a different through talking to young people and allowing them to give recommendations on how the society should be and also how to develop different institution so that there will be more opportunities for them to believe in themselves."

Winifred Nicol, deputy country Director of the Global Youth Parliament Gambia Chapter, underscored the importance of the gathering, saying the day marks another important one in the history of the GYP Gambia.

"The GYP is an independent non-profit and non-partisan social movement operating in more than 60 countries around the world with it headquarters in Nepal. Our workers focus on promoting youth political leadership, entrepreneurship, peace building, good governance, democracy, constructive dialogue, policy and sustainable development."

She recalled that over the past 6-years, GYP has regularly organised programs and activities surrounding issues on youth, regional and global youth conferences in 2018 and recently it concluded the Global Youth Parliament Summit 2020.

"The GYP youth summit is among the largest youth summits that bring young people and experts from 150 countries, discussing the thematic areas of development."

Baba Ceesay, Global Youth Parliament country director said the Global Youth Parliament have chapters in over 63 countries all over the world, saying "it's important to train our parliamentarians before the next year summit and I urge them to get ready now.'

Jaja Cham, director of admin at KMC, reminded that youth have many opportunities, but it is difficult for them to point out what they want.

"If youth wants to see development, they need to take up responsibilities as the economy in most of countries is dominated by foreigners."

Saikou Marong, National Assembly member for Latrikunda Sabiji, challenged youth to take up their right role and responsibilities and always have in mind that they can make it right here in The Gambia.