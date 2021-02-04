Gambia: 'The Birth of NPP Demonstrates Growing Democracy'

The leader of the opposition Gambia Moral Congress party [GMC], Mai Ahmed Fatty, has stated that the birth of the National People's Party (NPP) plus new entrants demonstrated the growing democracy in The Gambia without a reverse gear.

Mai Ahmed Fatty wrote this on his official Facebook page on Monday, while welcoming the NPP into the political arena and also congratulated them for the development.

"Gambian democracy is growing without a reverse gear. We congratulate, once more, the sovereign decision of Gambians for the expansion and consolidation of the democratic space. The birth of the NPP plus new entrants, demonstrate this growing trend. It was the turn of the NPP to officially launch their own last Saturday," he said.

According to him, it is now time to level the playing field and make it a contest of competitive ideas, not a confrontation, noting that The Gambia will be better and democracy will be the winner.

"GMC is ready to lead, and The Gambia is ready for our leadership. Together, it's possible. Thank you Gambia for embracing our politics of morality, to restore the balance."

He finally said that a new dawn is imminent - a revolutionary era of reforms, rectification and sustainable prosperity.