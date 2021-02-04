Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

3 February 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Forty two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Anseba, Southern, Southern and Northern Red Sea, and Central Regions.

Out of these, twenty six patients are from Quarantine Centers in the environs of Shilalo (11), Adibara (7), Goluj (3), Barentu (2), Tessenei (2), and Ali Ghidir (1) in Gash Barka Region. Eleven patients are from a Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Another three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Tio (2), and Afambo (1) in the Southern Red Sea Region while the last two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ghidae (1), Northern Red Sea Region; and Asmara (1), Central Region.

On the other hand, twenty six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Gash Barka (20), and Central Regions (6), have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1683 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2309.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

