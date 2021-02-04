South Africa: Thami Mhlambiso (1938-2021) - a South African Elegy

opinion

In the deadly ideological conflicts of the apartheid -- and post-apartheid -- eras in South Africa, the ANC's first envoy to the United Nations, Thami Mhlambiso, was a tragic but honourable figure. An exile for more than half a century from the country of his family and his birth and youth, he died in Delaware in the United States of Covid infection on 24 January, aged 82. His isolation in the US speaks to the foul mess that South Africa is in today.

As a student at Fort Hare University College in Alice, in the Eastern Cape, in 1960 at the time of the Sharpeville massacre, Thami Mhlambiso was elected the following year as vice-president of the non-racial but mainly white, English-speaking National Union of South African Students (Nusas). He was one of the primary student leaders at Fort Hare at that critical and explosive time, while a phalanx of fellow activists at Fort Hare secretly joined the banned South African Communist Party and were later sent en bloc to the Soviet Union and the German (un)Democratic Republic (GDR) for further ideological and military training.

This split with the future masters of the ANC in exile and of the subsequent...