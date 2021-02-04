South Africa: Thami Mhlambiso (1938-2021) - a South African Elegy

4 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion

In the deadly ideological conflicts of the apartheid -- and post-apartheid -- eras in South Africa, the ANC's first envoy to the United Nations, Thami Mhlambiso, was a tragic but honourable figure. An exile for more than half a century from the country of his family and his birth and youth, he died in Delaware in the United States of Covid infection on 24 January, aged 82. His isolation in the US speaks to the foul mess that South Africa is in today.

As a student at Fort Hare University College in Alice, in the Eastern Cape, in 1960 at the time of the Sharpeville massacre, Thami Mhlambiso was elected the following year as vice-president of the non-racial but mainly white, English-speaking National Union of South African Students (Nusas). He was one of the primary student leaders at Fort Hare at that critical and explosive time, while a phalanx of fellow activists at Fort Hare secretly joined the banned South African Communist Party and were later sent en bloc to the Soviet Union and the German (un)Democratic Republic (GDR) for further ideological and military training.

This split with the future masters of the ANC in exile and of the subsequent...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.