Somalia: Somaliland Election Procedure & Speaker Hashi Non-Iclusion Dominate Day 1 of Dhusamareb Summit

3 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has opened the consultative conference on Wednesday between regional states leaders and the federal government.

According to reliable sources close to the meeting said the first day of the summit focused on issue of election procedure for Somaliland MPs.

The sources also revealed that the regional state leaders called Senate speaker Abdi Hashi told him the issue was discussed with the Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Guled and presented the their discussion in the summit.

On Tuesday Somali Senate speaker Abdi Hashi notified Galmudug leader Abdi Kariye QorQor that he will be attending the FGS-FMS conference in Dhusamareb without an official invitation since the dispute over the election procedure for Somaliland MPs was on agenda for talks.

He was later blocked from attending the summit.

Dhusamareb IV summit is bringing together Somali political leaders including President Farmaajo the leaders of Galmudug, Southwest, Hirshabelle, Puntland, Jubbaland.

Prime Minister Roble is also attending the summit along with Benadir governor Omar Filish.

Farmaajo has less than a week left for his four year term and stressed out the importance to hold transparent elections.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

