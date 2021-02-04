Botswana: President to Attend Two-Day AU Summit

3 February 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi will participate in the virtual 34th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) scheduled for February 6-7.

According to a press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation, the summit will be held under the theme: Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want.

The theme draws from one of the main components of AU Agenda 2063; Aspiration Five, which calls for the promotion of a continent with a strong cultural identity, common heritage, values and ethics.

The summit will consider a range of issues including progress reports on AU institutional reforms and the organisation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, it will appoint the top leadership of the African Union Commission including chairperson and deputy chairperson.

The summit will be preceded by the 38th ordinary session of the AU executive council which will also be held virtually February 3-4.

Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Lemogang Kwape will represent Botswana in the council meeting.

Source : BOPA

