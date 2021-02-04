Malawi: Joyce Banda's Son Succumbs to Coronavirus

4 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Former president Joyce Banda's son has died on Wednesday of coronavirus disease ( Covid-19).

Geofrey Banda was admitted to Bingu National Stadium field hospital for Covid-19 four days ago.

Anorld Mnelemba, an aide to the former president says on his Facebook wall that the body of Banda will be buried today at Area 18 cemetery in Lilongwe.

His death came amid reports that the Bingu National Stadium field hospital had run out of oxygen supplies, health authorities have confirmed.

Spokesperson for ministry of Health said the problem has been caused by a mechanical fault at Industrial Gas company in Lilongwe.

Malango said fresh oxygen supply had been ordered from Afrox Limited in Blantyre.

He said the situation had been occasioned by a rise in demand for oxygen at the facility.

The field hospital at Bingu National Stadium is four days old in operation and has 300 beds.

The oxygen from Blantyre will be transported by road as it is dangerous to transport it by air which some people suggested to government to use army helicopter.

