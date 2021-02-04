Somalia Declares State of Emergency Over Locusts

Somalia's Agriculture Ministry called the infestation of locusts a national emergency and a major threat to the country's fragile food security situation.

The ministry said the "uncommonly large" locust swarms were consuming huge amounts of crops.

Experts say the swarms are the result of extreme weather swings, and Somalia's declaration is aimed at boosting national efforts to tackle the insects.

It was the first country in the region to declare the pests a national emergency.

The locusts have caused what the Food and Agriculture Organisation has termed the "worst situation in 25 years" in the Horn of Africa.

"Food sources for people and their livestock are at risk," the ministry said.

Desert locusts are a species of grasshopper that live solitary lives until a combination of conditions promote breeding and lead them to form massive swarms.

"Given the severity of this desert locust outbreak, we must commit our best efforts to protect the food security and livelihoods of Somali people," said the Minister of Agriculture, Said Iid.