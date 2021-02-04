Somalia to Receive 1.2 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine This February

Somalia will receive the COVID-19 vaccine this February, according to the World Health Organization.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Somalia, Dr. Mamunur Rahman Malik said that Somalia will receive 1.2 million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccine is a combination of first and second hand and will be given to 600,000 Somalis.

Dr. Malik also said that in March and April they will receive another vaccine for 20% of the Somali population.

Vaccines for 20% of the Somali population are free, provided by the Covax Center, a joint venture between the World Health Organization and GAVI.

The 1.2 million vaccines will be vaccinated by health, municipal and frontline workers, and is sufficient for 3% of the country's population.

Meanwhile, Somalia has announced 19 new cases of COVID19 bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 4,8114.

132 patients have also succumbed to the disease.