Somalia to Receive 1.2 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine This February

4 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia will receive the COVID-19 vaccine this February, according to the World Health Organization.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Somalia, Dr. Mamunur Rahman Malik said that Somalia will receive 1.2 million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccine is a combination of first and second hand and will be given to 600,000 Somalis.

Dr. Malik also said that in March and April they will receive another vaccine for 20% of the Somali population.

Vaccines for 20% of the Somali population are free, provided by the Covax Center, a joint venture between the World Health Organization and GAVI.

The 1.2 million vaccines will be vaccinated by health, municipal and frontline workers, and is sufficient for 3% of the country's population.

Meanwhile, Somalia has announced 19 new cases of COVID19 bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 4,8114.

132 patients have also succumbed to the disease.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.