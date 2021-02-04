Malawi: Covid-19 Spike Forces Malawi Parliament to Postpone Mid-Year Budget Meeting to Feb 22

Officials from parliament say the National Assembly has postponed the mid-year budget review meeting scheduled for February 8 to February 22 due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Covid-19 has claimed lives of two cabinet ministers and two members of parliament, among the 600 Malawians who have died due to the infection.

Initially, parliament was set to meet from February 8 to March 11 for the mid-year budget review meeting.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara and Ian Mwenye parliament spokesperson confirmed that following the Bussiness Committee's meeting on Monday, the meeting has been pushed to February 22 to allow the National Assembly monitor the Covid-19 situation.

"It's a postponed for two weeks. We still need to ensure we fulfil the constitutional duty while ensuring the security and safety measurers which is paramount," said Gotani Hara.

Some section of society are calling on parliament to arrange for a virtual meeting of parliament instead of physical meeting which exposes the parliamentarians to Covid-19.

However, some legislators are objecting to this because virtual meeting will force parliament not to pay the legislators K50,000 a day sitting allowance.