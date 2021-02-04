Malawi: Three People Fined for Not Wearing Face Masks

4 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Martin Chiwanda -Mana

Nsanje first grade magistrate has fined three people K10 000 each for not wearing face masks which is part of Covid-19 preventive measures.

The three Yohane Kaswada 40, Chrispine Chaoloka, 30, and Mavuto Vega 20, were convicted following their arrest by police in the district after they were found breaking the preventive rules.

First grade Magistrate Watson Mankhanamba convicted them after they were found with a case to answer following their plea of guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Mankhanamba concurred with the state prosecutors who told the court that the behaviour of the accused persons was bad to the society as it is likely to cause further spread of Corona virus and thereby risking many lives.

Mankhanamba therefore sentenced the three to fines of K10 000 or in default to serve a jail sentence of one month, so far they have all paid the fines.

Yohane Kaswada comes from Chapira Village while Chrispine Chaoloka and Mavuto Vega are from Mtemangawa Village all in the area of Traditional Authority Malemia in the District.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.