Malawi: Three People Fined for Not Wearing Face Masks

Nsanje first grade magistrate has fined three people K10 000 each for not wearing face masks which is part of Covid-19 preventive measures.

The three Yohane Kaswada 40, Chrispine Chaoloka, 30, and Mavuto Vega 20, were convicted following their arrest by police in the district after they were found breaking the preventive rules.

First grade Magistrate Watson Mankhanamba convicted them after they were found with a case to answer following their plea of guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Mankhanamba concurred with the state prosecutors who told the court that the behaviour of the accused persons was bad to the society as it is likely to cause further spread of Corona virus and thereby risking many lives.

Mankhanamba therefore sentenced the three to fines of K10 000 or in default to serve a jail sentence of one month, so far they have all paid the fines.

Yohane Kaswada comes from Chapira Village while Chrispine Chaoloka and Mavuto Vega are from Mtemangawa Village all in the area of Traditional Authority Malemia in the District.