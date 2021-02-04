Liberia: 58-Year-Old Woman Completes High School

The graduation hall of the Effort Baptist Church in Paynesville City outside Monrovia was the scene of excitement and joy when the name of a 58-year-old female graduating candidate of the Nathan E. Gibson Memorial Academy (NEGMA) was announced by the school administration.

Madam Faith R. Reeves was among 310 successful students of the school that were qualified and certificated as graduates during the 35th graduation and honoring program.

Making brief remarks after she received her high school diploma from the Principal of NEGMA, Mr. Samuel A. Fogara Sr., Faith said she was overwhelmed that after several years of study she was able to finally graduate from high school.

She expressed hope that with God on her side, she will persevere until she also obtain college education, adding that there is no limit for anyone to acquired sound education once there is focus and determination.

She thanked her teachers and the school administration for the wonderful work done in imparting knowledge into students who are prepare to secure a better future in life.

Also speaking in joyous mood, Principal Samuel A. Fogara Sr., congratulated parents and guardians for supporting their children education with merger resources from sale of bitter balls.

He encouraged them to continue to standby their children because they are the ones that will lead the family after they shall retire from life or be in their old age, while urging the graduates to move forward in pursuit of higher education.

Speaking earlier, the Guest Speaker and Chief Administrator of LICOSESS Teachers Training Institute of Paynesville Joe Bar Mr. Benjamin Y. Wehye challenged the graduates to be more proactive until they can acquire college education.

Mr. Wehye, a veteran Liberian educator, awarded two scholarships to two of the graduates whose goal is to become teachers in the country.

The scholarships, the LICOSESS boss notes, are his institution's way of encouraging Liberian students with the desire of becoming trained, professional, and career teachers especially at the time the country needs more qualified teachers.

He assured that LICOSESS would not rest until all 15 political subdivisions of Liberia have professional classroom teachers for service to the nation.

The LICOSESS Teachers Training Institute has over the years trained and graduated hundreds of teachers most of whom are providing instructional services to students across the country.

During the graduation ceremony, several hardworking faculties and deserving students of the institution were honored for the dedicatory services.

Meanwhile, statistics shows that Bong County top the list of counties with graduates from the NEGMA with a total of 78 graduates; followed by Lofa with 69 graduates; Nimba County 55 graduates; Grand Bassa, 36; Montserrado, 12; Maryland, 9; Sinoe, 6; Margibi and Gbarpolu 5 each; and Bomi County, 4 graduates, respectively.