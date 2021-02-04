Liberia: Pres. Weah's Son Arrested

President George Manneh Weah son, George Manneh Weah, Jr, alias Champ is reported to have been arrested in Paris, France during the early hours of Tuesday morning February 2.

According to Today 24 News, media alert based in Paris, Weah Jr., has been scheduled to meet with French Justice Officials Thursday.

The report says on the night of Monday to Tuesday, at 3.20 am, the police intervened for nighttime noise during a clandestine party in an opulent building in Paris, located on the avenue du President-Wilson (8th arrondissement), in the Alma-Marceau district.

There, in an apartment rented through Airbnb, officials came face to face with a gang of eight revelers. All were fined for "non-compliance with the measures in force related to the health context".

Among them, George Weah junior, 33, whose father, Liberia's current president was catapulted to stardom via the Paris based club- Paris SG.

The report adds that during the police intervention, the tone rose. George Weah junior, "very alcoholic" notes a police source, insulted the police and took out a diplomatic passport. He was arrested for contempt and rebellion, brought back to the 17th arrondissement police station, presented to the nightjudicial police officer.

"The Quai d'Orsay has been warned," said a senior police official. Another warns: "We are going to check his possible diplomatic immunity."