Liberia: Weah to Dedicate U.S.$125, 000 Projects

President George Manneh Weah is expected during his pending county tour to dedicate US$125,000 school projects in Grand Kru County.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, February 03, Deputy House Speaker, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa said that the three schools' projects were undertaken by him (Koffa) for the people of that county. According to him, the schools are intended to provide quality and affordable education to the children of Grand Kru.

Cllr. Koffa is the Representative of Grand Kru County Electoral District #2, and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

He noted that for little now since the creation of the county, residents and nationals had suffered lack of improved education thereby, pushing school children to go to nearby counties for better education, something he thinks, should be brought under control in his days on earth. Cllr. Koffa had earlier during the day served as guest speaker for the newly elected student council government of the United Methodist University in central Monrovia.

He admonished the students to be focused on positive things and change their style of engagement on national issues. He urged them to be more positive about change then being combative.

Speaking on the theme, "The role of students' leadership in nation building, he told the students that they should work so that their generation would be proud of them and not something that would bring negative reflection in the near future.

He added that one factor that holds many bright students back is fear, adding; fear should not be used as a stumbling block in the education sojourn in order to serve society at a greater level.

The deputy speaker also said young people should make positive impact on tomorrow's actions and plans.

He noted of recent many youth are focusing and blasting national leaders for not creating jobs for them, stressing that nothing comes on silver platter instead; young people should work hard with dream of where they want to be in the next five years then blaming leaders for short-live opportunities.

According to him, young people shouldn't demand things they did not work for, stressing that many of the influential persons and leaders struggled to be where they are and it did not come as the result of quick- fix project.

Meanwhile, Koffa donated US$2,000 to the students' government for their computer laboratory project undertaken by the council. The computer laboratory is expected to provide access to internet for over 3,000 students.