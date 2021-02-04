Liberia: MoH - No New Covid Variant Here

3 February 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Health, clarifies that contrary to public speculation, no new variant of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in the country.

Health Minister WilheminaJallah has said that in keeping with World Health Organization protocols, some test samples were sent overseas for examination.

She insists that the practice is standard with countries in the region and should not suggest the emergence of a new variant of the disease. She however urges the general public to continue to strictly abide by the health protocols in spite of the relative success the country has scored to prevent further local spread of the virus.

The government therefore encourages those spreading the rumor of a new variant to desist as health authorities have received no such confirmation. As has always been the case, the public will be duly notified of any new development in the fight against Coronavirus in the country.

