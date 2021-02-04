Botswana: 'Don't Wear Masks for Cops'

Officer Commanding for District No.6 Senior Superintendent Cyprian Magalela has warned members of the public who only wear masks and practice social distancing when they see police officers.

He advised that people should abide by the prescribed Covid19 protocols and keep safe even in the absence of police officers, as the virus is everywhere even in their absence. He said those who engage in such conduct are putting their own lives in danger and also exposing other innocent members of the public to the risk of contracting the highly infectious Covid19 virus. "We conduct patrols throughout the day to ensure that people comply with the regulations. However, we have observed that although most people know what is supposed to be done to comply with Covid19 protocols they only do so when they police officers. We have charged many people around the Gantsi area for failing to wear masks properly as prescribed by health professionals," warned Magalela.

According to Magalela, another shocking discovery they have made is that some people and companies or organisation hosting events tend to register only 50 people as required by Civd19 restrictions, yet they allow more people in exceeding the number that is registered. He warned that such conduct is not wisdom as contact tracing becomes impossible for those who do not appear in the registers should a case be detected later, thus exposing them to dire consequences as they cannot be assisted in good time.

Addressing the issue of self-isolation and quarantine, Magalela quotes the Emergency Powers Act under section 8. Regulation 14, which states that; "A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 and who has not recovered Shall not --Be an essential service provider; Transport essential supplies; or Travel or visit any place, except a health facility under the supervision of The Director of Health Services, unless the person has completed his Isolation or quarantine and has been certified by a medical practitioner that it is safe for that person to leave their place of residence."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Magalela said failure to comply with the law will result in that particular person being charged with section 31 of the statutory instrument that states that (A) A person who contravenes a provision of these Regulations in which a penalty is not provided for commits an offence and is liable to a fine not exceeding P100 000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or to both. (2) A person who intentionally exposes another person to COVID-19 commits an offence and is liable to a fine not exceeding P100 000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or to both.