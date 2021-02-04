Kenya: Water Supply Interrupted Along Mombasa Road

3 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

Water supply along Mombasa Road will be interrupted for two days from Thursday due to construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said it will shut the water supply pipeline along the road to enable the release of the Mombasa road median to the Express road contractor.

Some estates and major companies will go without water due to the ongoing construction of the Sh62 billion Nairobi Expressway.

"NCWSC will shut-down the water supply along Mombasa Road due to ongoing construction of the Expressway Highway. This will be from Thursday 4th 6:00 am - Friday 5th February 2021 at 6:00 am," said a notice published in local dailies.

Managing director Nahashon Muguna said the company will shut down to facilitate of the relocated pipeline to the old water pipeline from the junction of Enterprise road and Mombasa road to the junction of eastern bypass and Mombasa road.

Estates and institutions along Mombasa Road to be affected are Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Athi River Export Processing Zone, Coca Cola, Mukuru, Imara Daima, estates and industries along North Airport road and Embakasi, Tassia estates.

Other areas to be affected will include General Service Unit and Administration Police training schools, Nairobi Inland Container deport, Industries along Masai road and adjacent areas.

"We strongly advice our esteemed customers to reserve and use water sparingly before and during the period of interruption. Any inconvenience is highly regretted," added Mr Muguna.

