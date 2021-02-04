Kenya: Man Stabbed to Death Over Water Dispute in Laikipia

3 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Njuguna

A family in Gikingi village, Laikipia County is seeking justice after their 26-year-old son died in a stabbing incident.

Edgar Kimathi was allegedly stabbed by a neighbour on Saturday night following a dispute over a water jerrycan.

He succumbed to the wounds while receiving treatment at the Naivasha Sub-County General Hospital.

Kimathi's father Julius Marete said his son's attacker escaped after the incident.

"We got a call at around 8pm informing us that our son had been stabbed.

"A Good Samaritan took him to hospital where died while receiving treatment," said Mr Marete.

While confirming the Saturday night incident, Engineer Sub-County Police Commandant Naomi Moraa said that the assailant was still at large and the police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

"A team of our officers has been dispatched to hunt down the assailant. We are also working with our colleagues in other counties where we suspect that he is hiding and in time I am sure that we will get them," said the police boss.

Residents in the area have say increased drug and substance abuse is to blame for the rising cases of murder in the county.

Last Sunday a 71-year-old man was hacked to death by his farmhand, who was later lynched by angry mob in Losogwa area, Laikipia West.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved.

