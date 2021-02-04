Malawi: Khumbize Says Oxygen Situation Under Control At Bingu Stadium Covid-19 Hospital

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says enough oxygen has arrived at Bingu National Stadium field hospital in Lilongwe after an acute shortage on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chiponda says the truck with over 80 gas cylinders loaded with oxygen is safely in Lilongwe.

"The Industrial Gas Plant on Kanengo which was down, the problem has been rectified and it is now up producing much needed oxygen," said the minister.

She says 70 gas cylinders with oxygen have also been dispatched from Afrox to Lilongwe.

Former president Joyce Banda's son died at the facility last night due to Covid-19 but it is not known whether the death was due to the lack of oxygen.