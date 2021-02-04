Malawi: Police Explain Charges for Maneb Bosses

4 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

Malawi Police have explained the charges that have been slapped on former Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) executive director Gerald Chiunda and three others in relation to the cancelled 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera said Chiunda who was arrested alongside Ishmael Faki, chief examination development officer, Joseph Chilombe, chief examination officer, and Owen Kutho, head of security have been charged for contravening Maneb Act.

Maneb Act (1987) mandates the board to take charge of the process if localising the development and administration of national examinations.

Kadadzera said the four, who are currently being held at Zomba Police Station, have been charged for allegedly failing to exercise due care in relation to the safety of national examination materials and that they failed to take reasonable steps for the security of national examination materials in accordance with the Maneb Act.

"Their arrests follows findings of police investigations into the matter," said Kadadzera.

He said the four twill appear in court for prosecution.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.