Malawi: Police Explain Charges for Maneb Bosses

Malawi Police have explained the charges that have been slapped on former Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) executive director Gerald Chiunda and three others in relation to the cancelled 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera said Chiunda who was arrested alongside Ishmael Faki, chief examination development officer, Joseph Chilombe, chief examination officer, and Owen Kutho, head of security have been charged for contravening Maneb Act.

Maneb Act (1987) mandates the board to take charge of the process if localising the development and administration of national examinations.

Kadadzera said the four, who are currently being held at Zomba Police Station, have been charged for allegedly failing to exercise due care in relation to the safety of national examination materials and that they failed to take reasonable steps for the security of national examination materials in accordance with the Maneb Act.

"Their arrests follows findings of police investigations into the matter," said Kadadzera.

He said the four twill appear in court for prosecution.