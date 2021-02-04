Liberia: U.s.$1.8 Million County Social Development Fund Projects in Bong in Limbo

Gbarnga — Since January 2018 to January 2021, the government has disbursed US$ 1.8 million to Bong county through the Social Development Funds to fund 13 projects, but so far only one project has been completed - the renovation of the headquarters of the Group of 77 in Gbarnga.

The remaining 12 projects, according to Steve Mulbah, chairman of the county's Project Management Committee, are on hold because the county doesn't have the money to complete those projects.

"Right now the county doesn't have money to complete the remaining 12 projects across the county," Mulbah said, saying: "I am not optimistic whether those projects would be completed when the county gets money from government."

During the last County Council Sitting in November 2018, delegates, through a resolution, proposed the 13 projects, including the Gbarnga Library project

in electoral district three, which was awarded to Fah Architecture Design and Construction Company, the Baryata Bridge Project in electoral district two awarded to the Sesay Brothers Construction Company, a bridge project in Gbarlorkpala, Kokoyah District, which the Project Management Committee paid US$ 20,000 to the construction firm last year.

The two contractors who reportedly won the two projects received US$50,000 each to start the jobs. They received the funds in September, 2020. As it stands, only a foundation has been erected for the library in Gbarnga, while the bridge in Baryata is yet to begin.

Residents at the November sitting also proposed US$ 12, 000 to construct four boreholes around Gbarnga, a project advanced by Senator Henrique Tokpa during the sitting. Mulbah confirmed to FrontPageAfrica that the amount has been paid but didn't say which company the money was paid to carry on the construction of the pumps. Not a single pump has been constructed and the leadership of the county hasn't said anything about the construction of the pumps.

Also, the renovation of the superintendent's residence was also approved during the November sitting with an initial allotment of US$50,000 which would later be increased to US$149,000.

Construction work has been on hold since last year despite the initial payment of over US$ 75,000 to the contractor, according to Mulbah.