Africa: Minster Kemayah Underscores Institutional Reform At AU

4 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Foreign Minister of Liberia, H.E. Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. has underscored the need for an urgent institutional reform at the AU, given the role the organization is expected to play in driving the vision of inclusive economic growth and development Africa.

Minister Kemayah said Africa need a commission that will transition to a high performing, efficient and effective organization that is able to deliver on agreed continental priorities, and attract and retain the best quality staff at all levels, noting that a strong accountability and performance based framework cannot be overly emphasized.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Ambassador Kemayah made these remarks on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the 38th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, via videoconference.

"Let me pay special tribute to the Chairperson of the AU, His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahammat for his keenness and dedication to the work of our Union, and for his intuitive leadership character which continues to keep the AU focused on its objectives in the face of daunting challenges.

"This session is taking place at a time of unprecedented collaboration between the AU Commission and Member States, as a result of a global COVID-19 Pandemic. This situation has led to uncertainty, Economic Meltdown, the impeding of Free Trade and Movement of persons on our continent and loss of lives among others. While it is true that Member States have acted swiftly to support their economies; nonetheless, these efforts have been constrained by falling revenues and limited fiscal space", the Liberian Foreign Minister indicated.

