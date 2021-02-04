Nigeria: Security, Infrastructure, Our Priority in Niger State - Sani Bello

4 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu Minna

Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello has stated that security and infrastructure development would remain paramount as the state marks 45th year anniversary.

Niger State was created from the defunct North Western State during the regime of General Murtala Ramat Muhammad.

Governor Sani Bello appreciated God for the appreciable growth and development recorded in the last 45years of the state's existence.

Governor Sani Bello who noted that the level of development in the state was not commensurate with its years of existence, explained that a lot was being done to add value to the contributions of successive administrations towards building a virile state.

On the security challenges, Governor Sani Bello said his administration has done a lot but "will not relent until the issue of insecurity is addressed" stressing that his administration was more than ever, determined to halt the insecurity challenges in the state.

According to him " The people in the affected parts of the state have suffered enormously due to the continued attacks by the bandits ,but I am not going to be deterred by that, government will step up its plans to end the insecurity."

The governor acknowledged the efforts of the traditional rulers and urged them to improve on the existing harmonious and peaceful coexistence in their domains as well as fish out enemies of the state who were serving as informants to the men of the underworld and advised them not to compromise in the discharge of their duties.

