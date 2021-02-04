Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - Determination and Confidence Will Be Key to Winning - Shyaka

The national men's basketball team captain, Olivier Shyaka reckons that a combination of confidence and determination will be key to a good performance in the upcoming Afrobasket qualifiers window 2.

There are only 14 days left until the competition takes place in Monastir, Tunisia between February 17 and 21.

Rwanda's Group (D) is made up of South Sudan, Mali and Nigeria.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, February 3, Shyaka said that he and his teammates need to be confident and determined going into the showpiece,

"We need to be focused and determined with a winning attitude. There is no doubt we have the ability and talent, but it all starts with the mindset and how we approach the game," he said.

He also reflected on the importance of winning their first match against Mali,

"We will try to give our best against Mali in the opening match. Winning this game will be a massive boost towards our confidence ahead of the next game in our group," he said.

Meanwhile, US-based Axel Mpoyo reported to camp on Wednesday, February 3.

Kenneth Herbert Gasana, another US-based player is expected in camp on Friday, February 5.

Full squad in camp:

Hubert Kabare Bugingo (IPRC-Huye),Steven Hagumintwari (Patriots),Kami Kabange (REG), Elie kaje (REG), Dieudonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba (Patriots), Jean Paul Ndoli (IPRC-Kigali) and Pascal Niyonkuru (APR)

Others are: Jean-Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (REG), Marius Tresor Ntwari (APR),Sedar Sagamba (Patriots),Olivier Shyaka (REG),Sano Gasana (USA) and Ntore Habimana (Canada).

Group D

February 17

Rwanda Vs Mali

February 18

Rwanda Vs Nigeria

February 19

Rwanda Vs South Sudan