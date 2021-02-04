Uganda: 'Missing Bobi Wine Supporter' in Prison for Uttering Counterfeit Currency - Police

Police say one of the supporters of former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, who was reported missing three weeks ago is in prison after he was arrested and convicted on charges of being in possession paper or implement for forgery and uttering counterfeit currency.

The deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said Wednesday that Deus Tumuhimbise, said to be one of the coordinators of Mr Kyagulanyi's presidential campaigns was arrested On January 7, 2021 for allegedly issuing counterfeit notes of $5,100 to East Africa Plastic Products Company Ltd located in Mbalala industrial park in Mukono District.

He said the case was investigated by Mukono police before Tumuhimbise was later arraigned in Mukono Magistrates Court where he was convicted and sentenced to six months on two counts -of being in possession paper or implement for forgery and uttering counterfeit currency.

ASP Owoyesigyire's statement posted on police social media platforms was prompted by a Facebook post in which a social media user said Tuhimbise was last seen on December 28, 2020 at the burial ceremony of one of Bobi Wine's personal guards, Francis Senteza Kalibala also known as Frank.

Senteza died in hospital after he was allegedly run over by a military truck as the Kyadondo East MP's convoy drove journalist Ashraf Kasirye from Masaka to Kampala for further medical attention after he was injured as police dispersed NUP supporters in Masaka.

"We have seen a post circulating on social media alleging that a one Deus Tumuhimbise alias Deus firebase has been missing and was last seen during the late Frank Senteza's burial. This is not true that he is missing," ASP Owoyesigyire said before explaining circumstance following Tumuhimbise's arrest.

Disappearing Ugandans

Over the past few months, hordes of Ugandans, especially the youth, have been rounded up by unidentified people who relatives of the victims suspect to be security operatives.

Many of those who have been picked up have not been in contact with their loved ones since. It has taken months for some, and the crackdown seems to continue.

The different accounts this publication has gathered about many of those arrests - in fact almost all - show that they are supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party and their loved ones suspect that the arrests are politically motivated.

NUP party and its leader, Mr Kyagulanyi, have on many occasions cried out about what they say is the continued harassment and illegal detention of their supporters and members.