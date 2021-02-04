South Africa: Media Alert - Committee On Environment to Conduct Oversight to Engen Refinery and Isimangaliso

document

The Portfolio Committee on Environment, Forestry and Fisheries will this week (from 4 to 5 February) conduct an oversight visit to the KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The committee will visit the Engen Refinery in Durban. The committee received a briefing in December last year from Engen on the massive explosion in their refinery in the South Durban Basin. The committee took a resolution to visit the refinery in the first term of 2021. The committee will visit Engen and will meet with the affected communities, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, as well as non-governmental organisations operating in the basin.

The committee will also visit the Isimangaliso Wetland Park to assess the status of the World Heritage Site as there are community and park-related conflicts.