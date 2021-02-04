South Africa: Media Alert - Committee On Environment to Conduct Oversight to Engen Refinery and Isimangaliso

3 February 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Environment, Forestry and Fisheries will this week (from 4 to 5 February) conduct an oversight visit to the KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The committee will visit the Engen Refinery in Durban. The committee received a briefing in December last year from Engen on the massive explosion in their refinery in the South Durban Basin. The committee took a resolution to visit the refinery in the first term of 2021. The committee will visit Engen and will meet with the affected communities, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, as well as non-governmental organisations operating in the basin.

The committee will also visit the Isimangaliso Wetland Park to assess the status of the World Heritage Site as there are community and park-related conflicts.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.