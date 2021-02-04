Angola: 1º De Agosto Play FC Bravos Do Maquis

Luanda — 1º de Agosto will face FC Bravos do Maquis this Wednesday at 5 pm at 11 de Novembro Stadium, a match that marks their return to the National Football Championship "Girabola2020/21", after a quarantine due to Covid -19.

With only three points in the table, fruit of the victory in the opening round match against Interclube 1-0, the 1º de Agosto enter in the 8th round aware of the punctual difference in relation to the leaders Petro de Luanda, with 16 points, the most direct opponents in the title race.

