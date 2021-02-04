Angola: Police Chief Says Corporation Ready to Face Insurrection

Luanda — The general commander of the National Police Paulo de Almeida said Tuesday that all armed insurrection actions against the instituted power in the country will have prompt intervention of the forces of order.

The general commissioner was reacting to the occurrence in Lunda Norte province in which nearly 300 people invaded the police station of Cafunfo, municipality of Cuango.

Once there are legal mechanisms for the citizens to express their concerns, the highest official of the National Police advised the Angolans the avoid behaving with violence.

"Whoever act, with violence will have the prompt intervention of the forces of order", warned the Police commander.

On Saturday dawn at least 300 individuals from the Lunda Tchokwe Protectorate Movement invaded the police station of Cafunfo, municipality of Cuango, in the province of Lunda Norte.

The group, carrying firearms, blunt objects and throwing objects, had as its initial target the police station, where they intended to raise their flag.

Paulo de Almeida denied the information about the existence of conflicts in the eastern region.

According Paulo de Almeida, the force of order acted in self defense though regretting the deaths.

During the attack, four invaders died. Another two died at the hospital.

Among the injured people are included one member of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) and another of the National Police who are in critical condition and four people linked to the invaders.

