Angola: Interclube Beat 1º De Agosto Academia in Basketball Tournament

Luanda — With difficulties Interclube defeated Tuesday in Luanda the 1º de Agosto Academia by 91-85 in a second round match of the basketball tournament, entitled Victorino Cunha.

In a tournament marked by balance, the second squad of 1º de Agosto were leading the score at the latest minutes but the opponents' great experience had the final say.

In the first match of this round, 1º de Agosto overtook Petro B by 109-60 at the same square.

With this score, 1º de Agosto Academia redeem themselves from unexpected defeat of the initial round last Monday to Vila Clotilde by 106-113.

