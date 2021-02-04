Angola: Covid-19 - 103 Recovered, 37 New Cases and 3 Deaths

3 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities announced, last Wednesday, the recovery of 103 people, 37 new infections and 3 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who spoke at the usual data update session, of the new cases 11 were diagnosed in Luanda Province, 8 in Huambo, 6 in Cabinda, 5 in Cuanza Sul, 3 in Benguela, 2 in Lunda Sul, 1 in Bié and the same number in Moxico.

The ages of the newly infected citizens range between 2 and 74, of whom 25 are males and 12 are females.

Regarding the recovered ones, he informed that, 54 live in Huambo, 20 in Luanda, 15 in Bíe, 10 in Moxico, 2 in Lunda Norte and 2 in Lunda Sul.

Up to now, the national data show a total of19,937 cases, with 470 deaths, 18,335 recovered and 1132 active.

Regarding the diseased one, 3 are in critical condition, 8 serious, 92 moderate, 96 mild and 933 asymptomatic.

The Labs processed 1 591 samples by TP-PCR, a daily rate of 2.7%.

In treatment centers, 199 patients are hospitalized, while 61 people are in institutional quarantine centers.

The number of patients under surveillance goes up to1 922 contacts.

