Namibia: Driver Gets N$15 000 Fine for Crash That Kills Three

4 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

A Windhoek resident convicted of culpable homicide over a road accident in which three people were killed was yesterday sentenced to a fine of N$15 000 and a suspended prison term of four years.

Magistrate Leopold Hangalo sentenced Morne Mouton (25) in the Windhoek Regional Court after saying that in his view Mouton deserved some mercy.

Mouton was sentenced to a fine of N$15 000 or three years' imprisonment and an additional prison term of four years, suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of culpable homicide during this period.

Hangalo said culpable homicide is a serious offence, because lives are lost. In Mouton's case the interest of society should be considered as well as the fact that he was a first-time offender, the magistrate said.

"Factors that have a bearing on your blameworthiness are that the crimes were not premeditated and appear to have been committed on the spur of the moment. Evidence about you inherently being a wicked or violent person is lacking.

"I am further of the view that this is an instance where the circumstances are such that the court should show mercy on you," Hangalo said.

Mouton was convicted after it was found that he negligently caused the death of three people - Windhoek City Police officer Manfred Gaoseb and civilians Werner Simon and Joshua Ngenokesho - in a collision on Sam Nujoma Drive in the Hochland Park area of Windhoek in the early morning hours of 4 July 2015.

The incident took place when a car driven by Mouton, who was 20 years old and a Grade 12 pupil at the time, crashed into the side of a stationary police vehicle facing oncoming traffic on the side of the road on which Mouton was travelling, and also hit Gaoseb, Simon and Ngenokesho, killing them.

Mouton was released on bail after his lawyer, Sisa Namandje, requested this at the end of a presentence hearing in the Windhoek Regional Court last week.

He had been free on a warning from the court until he was remanded in custody after he had been found guilty of culpable homicide in a judgement delivered in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court nearly two weeks ago.

