Namibia: Nedbank Sponsors Autism Series Again

After the success of the 2020 Nedbank for Autism Series, which raised over N$130 000 for the Autism Association of Namibia, Nedbank has announced that the bank will once again sponsor the golf series this year.

The ten-event series will take place from 20 February, starting at Omeya Golf Club, according to a press release issued by Nedbank Namibia.

The series will come full circle with the final also slated to take place at Omeya on 21 November, after first teeing off at nine golf clubs across the country. The main aim of the series is to raise awareness and funds for the Autism Association of Namibia.

"As a bank with a long-standing association with the development of sport in our country, golf has special allure for the Nedbank brand in its entirety," says Martha Murorua, Nedbank Namibia's managing director.

"Our past association with junior golf development has already produced champions like Stefanus Bonifatius and Likius Naande, and we look forward to extending great golfing experiences to golf courses and clubs across our country, she added.

As with last year, all golfers with an official handicap are allowed to participate in each of the 10 events. The winner of each event will then progress to the final, with the format being an individual stableford. At the final the ten winners will team up with invited sponsoring teams of three players to compete for prizes which are unmatched on the local golf scene, according to the press release. The ultimate prizes will be announced at the opening event.

According to Petra Dillmann, director of the Autism Association of Namibia, the continuation of support for the project will have a great impact as it increases the chances of sustainability towards supporting autistic people, their parents, teachers and the community in learning about and retaining their awareness, understanding and knowledge about autism.

"The Autism Association of Namibia remains immensely grateful to the organisers, sponsors, players and supporters in helping with this important work," she said.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Omeya Golf Club on Saturday, 20 February 2021; Mariental Golf Club on Saturday, 6 March 2021; Gobabis Golf Club on Saturday, 27 March 2021; Tsumeb Golf Club on Saturday, 24 April 2021; Oshakati Golf Club on Saturday, 26 June 2021; Okahandja Golf Club on Saturday, 24 July 2021; Walvis Bay Golf Club on Saturday, 21 August 2021; Rossmund Golf Course on Saturday, 28 August 2021; Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate on Saturday, 4 September 2021; Windhoek Golf and Country Club on Saturday, 16 October 2021; and the Final at the Omeya Golf Club on Saturday, 20 November 2021.

Organiser Dan Zwiebel expressed his excitement for the 2021 edition of the Nedbank for Autism Series.

"I am extremely proud of our achievements in 2020 and I am excited to roll out an even better 2021 edition. A big thanks to all the sponsors for the valued support ensuring that we can make a significant difference through the game of golf," he said.

The co-sponsors for the ten stop country-wide golf event include: M+Z Motors, AfricaOnline, Engen Namibia, ComputerKit Namibia, Khomas Medical Centre, Taeuber & Corssen, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Safintra Roofing, Imperial, as well as Future Media as the media partner.

Anyone who wishes to register for the Nedbank for Autism Series can contact Dan Zwiebel at [email protected]