Namibia: Omusati Teen Takes Own Life

4 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl in the Omusati region yesterday took her own life.

Omusati police regional commander commissioner Titus Shikongo confirmed the incident.

He says the deceased is from the Omugulugombashe village and lived with her uncle.

Shikongo says when the teenager arrived home from school yesterday she prepared lunch and left the house without telling her uncle where she was going.

"Her body was discovered by a neighbour," he says.

The deceased has been identified as Veronica Shikumwifa.

She was a Grade 5 pupil at Oshipeto Combined School.

Her relatives have been informed of her death and police investigations are ongoing.

