Namibia: Accountant Allegedly Defrauds Lewcor of N$11 Million

AN accountant at the Lewcor Group was arrested at Walvis Bay yesterday for allegedly defrauding the company of N$11 million.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, confirmed the arrest this morning.

The accountant will appear in court today on charges of fraud, theft under false pretense and money laundering.

Her alleged crimes were committed between 2016 and 2020.

She allegedly stole the company's funds, estimated at N$11 million, by requesting payments from service providers to be paid into her personal accounts, among others, Iikuyu said.

He said the suspect further submitted invoices and quotations to clients, especially those in Erongo, which resulted in monies being paid to her.

None of the stolen money has so far been recovered and investigations continue.