Namibia: Oshakati Undecided On CEO Appointment

4 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

The Oshakati Town Council is yet to decide whether it would appoint well-performing interviewees in the post of chief executive officer (CEO) of the town, or readvertise the post.

Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango yesterday said the council is discussing the matter.

"We are in the process to see what happened after the interviews last year as there was no appointment of a CEO. That process is almost done," he said.

"We want to identify [if there is] anything foul in the process so that we are not stuck or repeat what our predecessors did. We will see whether to appoint [someone] or readvertise the position," Hango said.

The previous Oshakati council ignored recommendations by an interview committee to appoint Okahao Town Council CEO Timoteus Namwandi as Oshakati's CEO.

The council instead appointed former CEO Werner Iita, who performed second best in the interview.

The council felt Namwandi was favoured by one of the panellists.

Interviews were conducted on 7 August last year.

Iita resigned from his position in 2019 to take up a parliamentary seat.

SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR THE CEO POSITION INCLUDE IITA, NAMWANDI, RUACANA CEO EMILIA NANYENI, ONIIPA CEO JUNIAS JACOB, AND WINDHOEK CITY POLICE SENIOR SUPERINTENDENT NATHANIEL NENDONGO.

