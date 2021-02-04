Zimbabwe: Egyptian Giants Keen to Sign Khama Billiat

ZIMBABWE international forward Khama Billiat has been linked with a possible reunion with his former coach Pitso Mosimane at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Billiat is now in the last five months of his contract with South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs and speculation has begun in South Africa about his next move.

His former club Mamelodi Sundowns, where he made his name between 2013 and 2018, are also reportedly still interested in a reunion.

Although Billiat has not been able to replicate the form that catapulted him to stardom at Sundowns, Chiefs are also keen to retain his services when his contract runs out on June 30 this year.

Amakhosi do have an option to extend Billiat's stay at Naturena for another 12 months and sources at the club have suggested Chiefs will exercise it.

According to South African football magazine Soccer Laduma, the 30-year-old is also under the radar of three Egyptian clubs that include Ah Ahly, Zamalek and Pyramids.

Soccer Laduma sources hinted that his former coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane, who is now the head coach of Al Ahly still admires the Zimbabwean attacker.

Ahly nearly made a breakthrough in signing him back in 2016. They have the financial muscle to purchase him outright and potentially offer him more than what he earns at Chiefs.

Reports have placed Billiat as the highest paid Amakhosi player with a package of around R8-million per annum (possibly more with bonuses).

Of late, the former Aces Youth Academy forward's game has been affected by recurring injuries. He picked another nasty knock recently and will be on the sidelines for two months.

Billiat cracked a leg bone last month which has ruled him out for a minimum eight weeks and all but ruling out any possible move in this current transfer window.

He has been criticised for his output since joining Chiefs as he is not scoring or contributing enough, although he is still a regular.

It's expected then that his future will be settled in the coming months - when he will be fully fit, but Amakhosi hold all the cards as they have an option to extend his contract.