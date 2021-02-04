Namibia: Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines Expected Mid/Late February

4 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The country can expect to be distributed doses of AstraZeneca vaccine mid/late February, subject to WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL)", the Health Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shnagula said this week.

The announcement follows a confirmation letter from the COVAX facility sent to the ministry also this week.

According to Shangula, they will procure vaccines to immunize at least 60% of its population against COVID-19.

"Namibia will collaborate with Botswana in areas related to the procurement of vaccine, regulatory approval of vaccines, delivery of vaccines, bilateral agreement for vaccination of citizens, sharing of evidence and best practice in vaccine deployment, technical exchange visits and training, sharing surveillance reports, safety and reports of any Adverse Event following immunization (AEFI) and other opportunities for collaboration as they emerge," he added.

Meanwhile, Shangula said apart from the COVAX Facility, Namibia is in discussion with manufacturers of COVID vaccines in China, Russian Federation, India and United States of America for additional vaccines supply to cover the remaining 40% of the population.

