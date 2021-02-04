Zimbabwe: Cinderella Ride for Muskwe At Chairboys

Senior Sports Editor

IT'S been a Cinderella ride for Admiral Muskwe in the past month -- taking on Jose Mourinho's All-Star Tottenham side in the FA Cup and getting his first English Championship goal.

Now, the 22-year-old Zimbabwe international forward, has received the vote of confidence from his new club's chairman.

Muskwe is on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, who are bottom of the table in their first season in the Championship, from English Premiership side, Leicester City.

He arrived at the Chairboys at the beginning of last month, with the Foxes management intent on helping him get more exposure playing competitive football, as part of his development programme.

Muskwe helped his side thrash Preston North End 4-1 in an FA Cup match, last month, before they crashed out of the competition, after falling to a similar defeat, in a late collapse against Spurs.

The game was tied at 1-1, with just four minutes remaining, when Harry Winks scored to put Mourinho's men into the lead at Adams Park.

However, a double strike from record-signing, Tanguy Ndombele, in the 87th minute, and three minutes into added time, secured victory for Spurs.

Muskwe, who started that match before being replaced in the second half, got his chance to go into battle against some of the game's global stars, including Gareth Bale, who equalised for Spurs in the first half.

England captain Harry Kane, South Korean superstar, Son Heung-min and the highly-rated enforcer, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, were all part of the cavalry which was thrown by Mourinho, in the second half, as he gambled for victory.

Moussa Sissoko, Toby Aderweireld, Eric Lamela and Lucas Moura, the Spurs hero as the London club booked their place in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, all started that match.

Muskwe scored his first Championship goal, at the weekend, against the league's high-flying side, Brentford, who are odds-on favourites to secure a place in the Premiership next season.

However, Brentford, turned on the power, in the second half, for a comprehensive 7-2 victory over the Chairboys. After their sensational second half collapse, in which they conceded five goals, all eyes were on Wycombe when they returned to action on Tuesday against Birmingham City. Muskwe and his colleagues bounced back, from the implosion at Brentford, to keep a clean sheet in a goalless draw against the Blues.

And, club chairman, Rob Couhig, who completed his takeover in March last year and led Wycombe them to the Championship, believes they have brought the right players, including Muskwe, who could help them fight for survival.

"I am grateful to the superb work that the team, led by Andrew Howard, Pete Couhig, Gareth Ainsworth (manager) and Kelly Francis have done to strengthen the club, not just for the remainder of the season, but for coming seasons as well," the businessman wrote in a letter to their fans.

"While maintaining our principal of financial sustainability, they were able to extend contracts and bring in needed reinforcements.

"I am confident that we have the right players that will allow us to successfully compete in the Championship this year and into the future.

"We have added a striker in Admiral, brought home a midfielder in Nnamdi, and a defender in Jordan Obita.

"We extended Josh Knight's loan, and Garath McCleary, Ryan Tafazolli, Curtis Thompson and David Wheeler's contracts have been extended through next year and beyond.

"We also turned down significant offers of cash for one of our players. While we will never hold back a player from personal advancement, we could not support what was at best a lateral move for the player. He is vital to our success this season.

"With the transfer window behind us, the coaches and players can concentrate on gaining the necessary points over the next 22 matches."

The Wycombe chairman believes the team's performances have been improving and they can compete against any of the sides in England's second-tier football league.

"As the Club has shown, with its improving performances in the Championship, ours is one capable of performing at the highest level," he noted.

"Gareth Ainsworth and his staff have put together the most talented and deepest squad in the club's history.

"For those of us who support Wycombe, it's time we emulate the coaches and players and expect to win when the team plays to the level to which it is capable.

"Let the lads know that you believe in them. If we can take their confidence and match it with our own, we can help carry the team to victory. "The reality is that this team deserves to be successfully competing in the Championship. When I speak with the manager, staff, and players (still by Zoom), each tells me how much they miss you being in attendance.

"Everyone wants you to have the chance to experience this wonderful team and season with them at the stadium. However, there is a sense among the players and staff that you are with them in the games, willing them to success.

"So please cheer, yell, and feel free to scream at your TV set as the game takes place and know in a strange unquantifiable way, it's very important to them. "The team practices hard and plays hard so that when they are reunited with you, you can enjoy the best team Wycombe has ever fielded."