Zimbabwe: Another Safari Tour Win for Chinhoi

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer, Robson Chinhoi, believes his putting is not yet back to the level he wants, despite winning the seventh leg of the 2021 Safari Tour pro golf series yesterday.

His latest triumph came at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Kenya by a single shot.

The in-form golfer is doing well in Kenya, where he has been camping, after being frustrated by the lack of competitions at home.

He is under the management team of Malawian sports agent, Felix Sapao, and his Uganda-based cousin, Munya Diya.

Chinhoi told The Nation newspaper of Kenya his putting has not been at the level he wants after he visited his home in December.

During his time here, he had a few rounds of golf at Falcon Golf Club where he played against Nicholas Munyonga, before he returned to his new base.

"I am hitting the ball pretty well, so far, but putting was bad and it has actually been bad since I went home after the 2019/2020 season as I stayed there without playing or practising," said Chinhoi.

He won the second leg at Royal Nairobi and then went on to claim the Uganda Open title.

"It's a playable course," he said, after his latest success in Kenya.

"I am happy that my game is all set for the Magical Kenya Open, though I will have to work on my putting to make sure that I am ready to go for the Open."

He started the day well, picking up an early birdie at the par five first hole, but hit a bad approach at the second hole to drop two shots there, though he managed to pick one back at the fifth.

On the back nine, Chinhoi birdied the 11th and parred all the way to the 18th, where he had a long putt for a birdie.

He missed the birdie, plus a par, to finish the round with a bogey and one over par 72.

This gave him a total of one-over par 285 to pocket Sh150,000.

The Zimbabwean managed to beat highly-rated Kenyan professional, Dismas Indiza, to win by one shot.

Indiza has managed several wins on the Tour but he is now facing stiff competition from Chinhoi who has now amassed three wins. Action on the tour now shifts to Muthaiga Golf Club for the eighth leg, which starts with the Pro-Am on Saturday, before the pros embark on the main event from Sunday.

The Final Leaderboard;

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 73, 69, 71, 72= 285

Dismas Indiza 75, 72, 73, 66= 286

Greg Snow 72, 73, 73, 68= 286

Simon Ngige 70, 70, 72, 77= 289

David Wakhu 73, 66, 77, 78= 294

Mathew Wahome 76, 73, 73, 73=295

Justus Madoya 73, 73, 76, 74=296

Eric Ooko 71, 77, 77, 72=297

Mike Kisia 75, 73, 73, 76= 297.