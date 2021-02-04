Namibia: Nampost Branch Robbed

Omuthiya — The Oshikoto police are investigating a case of robbery after thieves got away with about N$65 000 when they pounced on the unsuspecting personnel at a Nampost branch in Oshigambo yesterday morning.

The incident happened while a staff member and a security guard were busy preparing to open up for business.

In video footage that has since gone viral, three men can be seen storming into the post office armed with pistols. Two men then assaulted the security guard, while another proceeded to the counter where a female staffer was.

Oshikoto police chief Commissioner Armas Shivute said the incident happened at 08h00 when the robber grabbed the unarmed security guard and later started kicking him all over his body. He sustained some injuries in the process.

"The robbers fired shots inside the building and fled in a getaway car, a silver Nissan Note, and no plate numbers were taken. No arrests have been made so far, police investigation continues," said Shivute.

Meanwhile, Nampost spokesperson Wilson Ashikoto said the incident will not affect operations of the branch. The branch was, however, closed for business yesterday.

In addition, he said, they will look into how to further enhance the security system at the premises. "Security is already beefed up at the premises, that is why we were able to capture the footage, and we are having a security officer on the ground.

This is however up for discussion to see how it can be improved more.

All in all, these incidences happen when one least expects and like you saw it happened while they were preparing to open, so one wouldn't know who has bad intentions," he said.