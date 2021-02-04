Liberia: Gbarnga-Salayea Road Project On Track

The Acting Public Works Minister of Liberia, Ruth Coker-Collins has debunked a wide speculation that the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public Works has abandoned the road construction of the Gbarnga-Salayea road in the Country.

It has been widely speculated in some quarters in Bong and Lofa Counties that the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public Work has stopped the road project on ground that the government doesn't have money to complete the project.

She spoke in an exclusive interview with this paper recently in Waterside, Bong County, when she led a team of Public Works officials to visit the Gbarnga-Salayea project site.

But contrary to the speculation, acting Public Works Minister Collins stated that no project, once commenced by the Weah led government will be abandoned.

She further revealed that the government of President George M. Weah remains committed to roads connectivity in Liberia, despite the prevailing economic situation affecting every sector of the country.

She said works are ongoing at various locations including the campsites where materials and equipment are stationed.

She was accompanied by officials of the Infrastructure Implementation Unit (IIU) and inspected the ongoing works at the CHICO query and other corridors along the 81km stretch of road in the Country.

The Gbarnga-Salayea road construction is being done by the China Henan International Cooperation Group (CHICO), a Chinese state-owned construction and engineering company in Liberia.

She said that the movement of equipment from one camp to another along the same project area had been misconstrued by some residents of both counties.

According to her, the construction of roads under the leadership of President Weah remains a top priority.

The construction of the Gbarnga-Salayea road consists of construction works to attain an all-weather asphalted road of an approximate length of about 81 km and a width of 7.5 m, (with 1.5 m. shoulders on each side) between Gbarnga, the capital city of Bong County in the northeast region of Salayea, one of the six districts located in Lofa County