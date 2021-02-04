Ethiopia: Biotechnology to Alleviate Environmental Risks

Poverty is one of the critical challenges the world is facing. Rapid population growth, unemployment, and climate change are just a few of them which deepen poverty.

Ethiopia is a country which is highly endowed with biodiversity resources though it hasn't utilized it well.

Opening the first general assembly of The Ethiopian Biotechnology Society held under the slogan "Biotechnology for National Development Goals Achievement" Dr. Kassahun Tesfaye, Director General of the Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, reaffirmed that researches on biodiversity augments the efforts being made to alleviate poverty.

In addition to the above-mentioned problems, he said, the lack of modernization of the economy, lack of industrial inputs and the spread of communicable and non-communicable diseases in the health sector are major challenges.

And Ethiopia is one of the countries of the world who have a long history of biotechnological researches and development, but much remains to be done to bring the sector to the desired level.

On the other hand, he said the biotechnology sector has a great potential in terms of utilizing its potential for national development.

The experience of countries that have changed the lives of their people and made their economies more competitive shows that technology can contribute to development by understanding, utilizing, improving and creating community benefiting technologies.

For this reason, the sector should play a key role in building sustainable economic and social development through producing and utilizing biotechnology products.

"To effectively use the agricultural biodiversity Ethiopia has been scaling up experiences on genetic engineering of other countries through biotechnology education." Dr. Kassahun specifies.

Furthermore, to enhance the efforts on climate change, promoting technology is needed in order to increase production and productivity in biodiversity interrelating research and development is essential.

By the same token, Hailu Dadi Deputy Director General at the Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute (EBTI) ethiopia has different crop species, medicinal and cosmetic plants as well as herbals for drink etc.

"The gradient of biodiversity in the tropical areas is very big. And the best field to utilize this resource is biotechnology."

The other important factor is what the era demands. "The most dominant areas of the 21st century are digital and bio economy. Since we are rich in biodiversity, we have to invest on biotechnology and profit from bio economy.

Quality bio products are orders of the day in different countries around the globe. But it's not all about Genetically Modified Organism (GMO). I can say that GMO products are one over million products."

Meanwhile, if one has to produce a quality product, bio technology is the necessary option. "We have a very good wheat production potential but other countries have already modified the genetics and if we go along with our conventional farming, it will not make us competent in the international market;" Hailu said with further reasoning: "That's because other countries are modifying the species with better contents. So, making our resource a quality standard through biotechnology is crucial."

As the EBTI went on conducting and granting different researches in relation with biotechnology, researches from several directions are coming up with new technologies that are expected to be problem solving even though there is still a need to strengthen the cooperative partnership between stakeholders acting in the area in order to commercialize the research findings, which are also environment friendly.

For instance recently the EBTI is on the verge of introducing three new technologies. "One of the Countries major plans now is building a bio economic system. As a result, the EBTI has been conducting researches to develop microalgae resources based on the Sekotta Declaration that aims at ending children malnutrition.

The Institute has introduced a research outcome by developing pure spiriluna algae product, which is assumed to be lucrative, said Hailu. "The sector is contributing five billion Euro to the global economy annually and since Ethiopia is endowed with this resource, we have to develop, commercialize the product and be involved in the market quickly".

"The microalgae product we have come up with is crucial for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, tablet supplements and organic fertilizers. The fertilizer we have been importing so far was inorganic but this one from the algae is organic and lucrative." It fosters both mental and physical growth.

According to him, the algae product could also be used for animal and fish fodder. We have produced special spiriluna for further productions that is needed very much by the world to end malnutrition.

Ethiopia has accepted the international convention that insists nations should work to end malnutrition. And microalgae have high nutrition for which Ethiopia paid attention to.

The research is undergoing and is expected to solve the physical and cognitive malnutrition in Ethiopia. As a result, Hailu says: "We are able to develop this product free from any (algae) content. This resource is found in the rift valley region. We have managed to develop this resource."

Additionally, Hailu lists the new biotechnology research results. First about 5 billion Euros were driven by spirulina at the global level. And Ethiopia is blessed with this resource. That is why we decided to enter in to developing this sector. It has also pharmaceutical importance. It is used for cosmetics, for dietary supplement and for the production of organic fertilizers. It can be used for animal fodder and fish farm as well.

The second point, it is inset. It is estimated that about 20 million populations are using inset in the country particularly in South and South West parts of Ethiopia. "As we know, this inset has several problems. It has quality and fermentation problems.

It has to be put for several months buried underground. It induces bad smell and adds burden on our mothers. Its process by itself is inefficient. So, we have done two basic works on this as well."

Thus, to avoid the bad smell, "we have developed fungus. The second research product is that we have developed processing machine that can ease the complex nature of traditional inset production."

Thirdly, inset is used to produce packed powder and in cookies shape as well as bread to be sold in super markets.

The other research is on green energy. Sugar factories are expanding in the country; thus, these factories have huge amount of residual products. The biggest left over in such factories is called bagasse thatemits methane and pollutes the environment.

Having this fact, "we started to conduct the research in order to change the left overs in to something important. Therefore, our researchers have developed charcoal from the left over of the factories. This charcoal is different from the wood charcoal."

It gives better energy and has no smoke that potentially harms human life, Hailu detailed adding, "This indirectly has great role in reduction of deforestation and environmental degradation."

In order to benefit the society and replace the import of products from abroad, "we believe that universities and biotechnology institutes must implement such findings and commercialize them."

Therefore, if biotechnology is given attention and the research outcomes are valued, the environment could be saved better through commercializing and utilizing the productions.