Ethiopia: 'No Mask No Service At School'

Efficient strategies to contain the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) are peremptory to relieve the negatively impacted public health and global economy, with the full scope yet to unfold.

In the absence of highly effective drugs, vaccines, and abundant medical resources, a number of measures are used to contain the spread of the virus, control the infection rate and avoid exhausting limited hospital resources.

Among the many measures, considering wearing facemasks in every place and every situation has been recommended by health experts as it is non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) measures and could be effectively implemented at a minimum cost and without dramatically disrupting social practices.

Cognizant of this fact, and to give more emphasis on the importance of wearing facemasks at all places, recently a national movement carried out at schools with a theme 'No mask no service'

Speaking at a joint press conference, Ministry of Health and Education Getahun Mekuria (PhD) noted that in earlier days, the use of facemasks among the people was phenomenal. However, as schools opened, the level of face mask use is declining and even some have quit it.

"We are witnessing that cases are ticking upwards in various parts of the country as well the new strain also spreading across various countries and many are still battling with the pandemic to contain it."

It is known that the government has put in place directions that make facemask wearing mandatory in all public spaces -- indoors or outdoors but the reality is far from the designed direction for various reasons.

The Ministry has been working day in day out by designing various strategies and Ministry of education should strategies, mobilize resources and work with development partners to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The movement launched this week was part of the effort; and aims to raise awareness among school communities, he remarked.

He further said that, it is high time to join hands and call on families and partners to show commitment in taming students by wearing masks.

Dr. Lia Tadesse, Minister of Health for her part noted that the pandemic is surging round the world and nothing is special to Ethiopia because the curve is ascending throughout the year. "We should deal in some way and one of the most feasible and easiest ways in mitigating the spread of the pandemic is wearing masks."

She further noted that masks should be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress the transmission of the virus and save lives. In fact, the use of a mask alone is not sufficient to provide an adequate level of protection against COVID-19.

The education community should be vigilant and help others in letting them know how to use the face mask through practical engagement.

Reports are confirming that COVID-19 is spreading in our community in alarming rate and students should be part of the movement to make sure that the teaching- learning process is kept undisturbed.

More over as per the directive everyone should stay safe by taking some simple precautions, such as physical distancing, wearing a mask, keeping rooms well ventilated, avoiding crowds, cleaning hands, and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue.

Speaking at the launching ceremony at Menelik II Preparatory School for Higher Education, Addis Ababa Education Bureau Deputy Head Dagnew Gebru said that the goal of the movement is to inform students and communities to strengthen practices of using face masks. The Bureau has been working with all levels of schools and resources facemasks and detergents for washing so as to decline the daily growth rate of the pandemic.

The behavioral change in using face masks is not going well and the Bureau has also observed as many are still applying in proper fashion and accordingly. This kind of situation could hurt all communities and the notion to use face masks should come from our internal notion. Such kind of movement can give us one step in creating informed communities with regard to usage of the face mask.

"Each school will take part in awareness creation through conducting mass walking and staging various platforms plus distributing flyers. The pandemic had created a negative impact on our social and economic affairs since the first case reported. As we have paid the highest price, we should be focused to reduce the scale of the pandemic. We should show greater enthusiasm in attaching ourselves with the code of conducts," he noted.

As Jamie Landau, Associate Professor of Communication Arts and Director of the Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching at Valdosta State University in Georgia noted that wearing facemask in classroom has prejudiced assumption among college students. As to her, students assumed that it dehumanized and medicalize the classroom, hide our various emotions as well stifle speech and sound and divide us.

However, she recommends that building relationships in the classroom and committing to each other's well-being by masking, considering co-creating with students a Caring Class Constitution during the academic year.

She urges school communities to discharge responsibilities of creating a caring class in the context of COVID-19. A Caring Class Constitution sets public health and academic expectations in a collaborative way, strives to meet the needs of the community as students see themselves in relationship to it, and gives students responsibility for learning and caring for each other alongside the teacher.

However, whatever the reason and the assumption, in the era of Coronavirus, we should keep on wearing facemasks so as to decline the growth rate of the pandemic and contain the virus.