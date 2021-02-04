Zimbabwe: Sianchali Joins the Growing Squad That Has Played for the Traditional 'Big Three'

Newman Sianchali, the man who broke the hearts of Dynamos fans in the last instalment of the Harare derby, has become the latest player to play for the country's three traditional football giants.

The veteran forward is one of the five new signings that were announced by the Glamour Boys this week as they position themselves in anticipation of the resumption of domestic football.

Sianchali, who joins DeMbare after spending two years at CAPS United, had previously played for Highlanders. He was at Highlanders for one season in 2018 where he finished as the club's joint top goal scorer with Gabriel Nyoni on six goals.

He follows in the footsteps of the likes of 1996 Soccer Star of the Year Stewart Murisa, midfielder Stephen Alimenda, controversial forward Rodreck Mutuma, Valentine Ndaba and goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya.

Sianchali was the hero of the last Harare Debry meeting between Dynamos and CAPS United when he headed home the only goal that not only gave Makepekepe the bragging rights but also edged them a step closer to the championship title.

Makepekepe, however, lost the marathon on the last day to FC Platinum. But the 34-year old was a key player in their quest with some crucial goals and assists.

Dynamos have also raided domestic football arch-rivals Highlanders for star forward Tinashe Makanda. The club's spokesperson Yvonne Mangunda confirmed the arrival of ex-Triangle man Trevor Mavhunga, defender Frank Makarati from Ngezi Platinum Stars and Prince Edward High School prodigy, Luke Musukiri.