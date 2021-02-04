Namibia: Dickson Appointed As Welwitschias Interim Coach

Local veteran rugby gaffer and Trustco United Rugby Club head coach Robbie Dickson was yesterday announced as the new interim coach for the country's national team the Welwitschias and will oversee all players attached to the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) High Performance Program.

The NRU made the announcement yesterday, saying Dickson will be the caretaker coach for a period of three months with effect from 1 February 2021.

The experienced Dickson is no stranger to the NRU as he previously served as head coach of the country's Sevens team for two years.

His record at Trustco United Rugby Club also speaks volumes and the NRU believes his experience and understanding of Namibian rugby will go a long way in benefiting national team players currently attached to the NRU's High Performance Program.

Prior to Dickson's interim appointment, the Welwitschias were under the mentorship of Johan Diergaardt, who unceremoniously resigned as head coach last December citing internal differences with the NRU leadership.

Diergaardt, who was in his second spell with the Welwitschias, saw his first tenure with the national team winning the 2010 IRB Nations Cup in Romania and subsequently guided the Welwitschias at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.