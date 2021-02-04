Namibia: Dickson Appointed As Welwitschias Interim Coach

4 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Local veteran rugby gaffer and Trustco United Rugby Club head coach Robbie Dickson was yesterday announced as the new interim coach for the country's national team the Welwitschias and will oversee all players attached to the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) High Performance Program.

The NRU made the announcement yesterday, saying Dickson will be the caretaker coach for a period of three months with effect from 1 February 2021.

The experienced Dickson is no stranger to the NRU as he previously served as head coach of the country's Sevens team for two years.

His record at Trustco United Rugby Club also speaks volumes and the NRU believes his experience and understanding of Namibian rugby will go a long way in benefiting national team players currently attached to the NRU's High Performance Program.

Prior to Dickson's interim appointment, the Welwitschias were under the mentorship of Johan Diergaardt, who unceremoniously resigned as head coach last December citing internal differences with the NRU leadership.

Diergaardt, who was in his second spell with the Welwitschias, saw his first tenure with the national team winning the 2010 IRB Nations Cup in Romania and subsequently guided the Welwitschias at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.