Zimbabwe: Vendors Defy Lockdown Restrictions

Jeffrey Moyo/IPS
Vendors sell vegetables in Harare (file photo).
4 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

Police efforts to enforce national lockdown regulations have hit a snag at Warren Park Shopping Centre in Harare, as vendors continue defying the restrictions to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

It has now become a new normal for vendors and the police details to play the hide and seek "game" everyday, with the former seeking to eke out a living during this difficult period.

The national lockdown which has been extended to February 15, began on January 5, 2021, following a surge in number of infections and deaths during the festive period last month.

Vendors who spoke to The Herald vowed to continue running battles with the law enforcement agents until the Level- Four lockdown is reviewed.

"My brother, you cannot survive without food. We need to fend for our families," said a vendor only identified as Mai Kudzi.

"I am not afraid to be arrested. What is important to me is to fend for my family."

Another hawker Mike Magejo who sells none-essential wares at an undesignated area said life during this period of lockdown was difficult, especially if one is a family man.

"We are forced to come here knowing very well that we are breaking law, but we need to pay rent, feed our families and without money how does one survive," he said.

"We will continue playing hidr and seek with the police."

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police position on those flouting the lockdown restrictions has not changed and warned the vendors that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

"Vendors who are operating in flagrant disregard of the lockdown restrictions will definitely be arrested. We are not going back," he said.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care Minister, last month announced a 30-day reversion from Level Two to Level Four for the national lockdown following a festive season surge in Covid-19 infections.

Under Level Four essential services, which include farming, along with mining and manufacturing can continue operating.

But the general retail trade, with the exception of supermarkets, food shops and outlets, and pharmacies is closed and that includes most of the informal sector.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.