Angola: Cafunfu Rioters Disregarded Human Rights

Luanda — The minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiróz, considered last Wednesday in Luanda that the recent invasion of a police station in Cafunfu area, north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, and the aggression on police officers is a violation of human rights.

Francisco Queiróz, who was speaking at the end of a meeting with civil society in the auditorium of the Ministry of the Interior, said that during the rebellion some police and military personnel were beaten up, even slightly burned.

Francisco Queiróz stressed that the so-called "Protectorado Português da Lunda Tchokwe" (Portuguese Protectorate over Lunda Tchokwe region) is an organization that has no legitimacy to dialogue on behalf of this region.

To the minister, the members of civil society are valid interlocutors, but he disqualified those who have no legitimacy and who pursue ends against the constitution and integrity of the territory.

To these, he said it's impossible to find a channel for dialogue.

However, the government official acknowledged that there was an excess on the police side, a practice that has to be reviewed.

He made it known that there will be an inquiry to hold those who acted in an excessive manner to account.

Regarding the facts that occurred in Lunda Norte, the minister clarified that the Attorney-General Department (PGR) is already investing the case.

In the referred rebellion that was banned by the National Police six citizens of the referred protectorate died. They marched with firearms, machetes and other types of lethal objects.

Regarding the meeting with members of civil society, the minister said that it served for an in-depth analysis of the situation that took place in that north-eastern part of Angola, the historical, sociological and political perspective, in addition to issues related to the living conditions of the populations, not only from Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul, but also from other regions of Angola.

Representatives of Mãos Livres association (Hands Free, In English), Platform Woman in Action and CICA - Council of Christian Churches in Angola attended the meeting.

Francisco Queiróz, who was speaking at the end of a meeting with civil society in the auditorium of the Ministry of the Interior, said that during the rebellion some police and military personnel were beaten up, even slightly burned.

Francisco Queiróz stressed that the so-called "Protectorado Português da Lunda Tchokwe" (Portuguese Protectorate over Lunda Tchokwe region) is an organization that has no legitimacy to dialogue on behalf of this region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To the minister, the members of civil society are valid interlocutors, but he disqualified those who have no legitimacy and who pursue ends against the constitution and integrity of the territory.

To these, he said it's impossible to find a channel for dialogue.

However, the government official acknowledged that there was an excess on the police side, a practice that has to be reviewed.

He made it known that there will be an inquiry to hold those who acted in an excessive manner to account.

Regarding the facts that occurred in Lunda Norte, the minister clarified that the Attorney-General Department (PGR) is already investing the case.

In the referred rebellion that was banned by the National Police six citizens of the referred protectorate died. They marched with firearms, machetes and other types of lethal objects.

Regarding the meeting with members of civil society, the minister said that it served for an in-depth analysis of the situation that took place in that north-eastern part of Angola, the historical, sociological and political perspective, in addition to issues related to the living conditions of the populations, not only from Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul, but also from other regions of Angola.

Representatives of Mãos Livres association (Hands Free, In English), Platform Woman in Action and CICA - Council of Christian Churches in Angola attended the meeting.