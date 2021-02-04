Namibia: Spectator-Less Road Cycling Championships Slated for This Weekend

4 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Nedbank Namibia in collaboration with the Namibian Cycling Federation, will host the Nedbank National Time Trials and Nedbank National Road Race on Friday, 5 February and Sunday, 7 February respectively.

However, due to the prevailing COVID-19 regulations governing sporting activities, spectators will unfortunately not be hosted at either of the events, and cyclists have been implored to adhere to health protocols while taking part in the events.

The Nedbank National Time Trails take will place on Friday, 5 February at 15h00, just north of Windhoek along the B1 at the first bridge after the roadblock, heading towards Okahandja. The categories for time trials will included: Elite and under 23 Men; Elite Ladies; Junior Men; Junior Woman; Sub Vet men and Ladies; Master Men and Ladies; Grand master Men; Under 16 Boys and Girls; Under 14 Boys and Girls; Under 12 Boys and Girls; Under 10 Boys and Girls.

The Nedbank National Road Race will take off from Carin Park in Brakwater on Sunday, 7 February at 07h00. Categories will also range from Elite Men and Women right down to the Under 10 Boys and Girls. The distances will range from 150 km for the experienced riders to 14 km for the youngest group.

Nedbank Namibia's spokesperson, Gernot de Klerk, emphasised Nedbank's commitment to the development of cycling in Namibia, adding that hosting the National Time Trails and National Road Race this weekend, further speaks to the investment the bank continues to put into the sport with the ultimate quest of producing cyclists and events of sheer international quality.

Prize Giving will take place on Sunday, 7 February 2021 from 14h00 in front of the Nedbank Business Centre in Ausspannplatz, and with due cognisance of health regulations only the top three individuals in all age categories are invited.

Motorists are urged to be mindful of increased cycling activity on the B1 highway on Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.

