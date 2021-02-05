Uganda: Bobi Wine Lawyers Serve Museveni With Poll Petition

4 February 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

Lawyers representing Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, yesterday served National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni with copies of the poll petition they filed at the Suprme Court on Monday.

Mr Kyagulanyi, who was the first runner up in the January 14 presidential elections, is seeking the court's orders to annul Mr Museveni's victory in the polls.

According to the final results released on January 28, Mr Museveni won with more than six million votes (58 per cent) while Mr Kyagulanyi had 3.6 million votes (35 per cent).

Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, the secretary general of the NRM party, which is led by Mr Museveni, received the petition on his behalf at the Supreme Court offices in Kololo, Kampala.

Mr Kyagulanyi's lawyers had since Tuesday been trying to reach out to the President to have him served in person but failed.

Ms Lumumba said this was because the President had not yet instructed a law firm to handle his poll petition correspondences but has since instructed K&K Advocates.

"By law, they are not supposed to serve the candidate unless the said candidate has given instructions to either an individual or a team. As of yesterday (Tuesday), nobody had received instructions from the candidate," she said.

Mr Kyagulanyi's lawyers said: "Finally, we have got relief because we had traversed almost the entire Kampala looking for the first respondent (Mr Museveni) to serve him personally as the law mandates."

Mr Museveni now has three days (which will end tomorrow) to respond to Mr Kyagulanyi's accusations.

The Electoral Commission and the Attorney General are the other joint respondents and have up to the close of court business today to respond since they were served much earlier.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier Turned Rebel Leader
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.