Angola: Rights Groups Urge Govt to Probe Police Killing of Separatists

Human rights groups have urged Angolan authorities to probe the weekend killing of separatists in the town of Cafunfo in Lunda Norte province, 750 kilometres east of the capital Luanda.

The sentiments were expressed by Amnesty International (AI) and OMUNGA, an Angolan non-governmental organisation on Tuesday.

On Saturday, a crackdown by Angolan security forces led to the killing of more than 10 protesters in the mining town of Cafunfo in Cuango municipality.

Protesters said it was a peaceful march to the government to engage in talks over the autonomy of their region, but police, in a statement, said they foiled an armed rebellion organised by 300 members of the Lunda Tchokwe Protectorate Movement (LTPM).

Meanwhile, LTPM head Mr José Mateus Zecamutchima has been indicted, the country's interior minister, Eugénio Laborinho, said Tuesday in Luanda.

"He will justify the reason [for] creating embarrassment in the east region namely in Lunda Norte province. What are the objectives? Who is behind it?"

On Monday Human Rights Watch (HRW) which also expressed concern over the killings put the death toll at 12 but sources on the ground believe it is likely to be much higher.

HRW was in the process of verifying a video circulating on social media filmed on January 30, 2021 morning that shows several bodies on the ground, as one police officer kicks and steps on the head of a wounded person.

"Angolan authorities must launch a prompt, thorough, independent, effective, and transparent investigation into the killings and bring suspected perpetrators to justice in fair trials that meet international standards," AI and OMUNGA said in a joint statement Tuesday.

"Victims and their families must be granted access to justice and effective remedies."

Mãos Livre (Free Hands in Portuguese), another human rights group in Angola, questioned whether the police would hold an independent probe on the killings. This was after police general commander Paulo de Almeida on Sunday justified the killings, saying they happened following criminal acts and added that the security forces on the ground were targeted by an armed rebellion aiming to take over the police station.

"Whenever there is assassination by police officers the Commander defends his personnel," said Salvador Freire, Mãos Livre's head.